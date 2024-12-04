Driving test to get easier as examiners told to boost pass rates

Managers at the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency have been accused of bullying tactics and lowering test standards, as the hard-pressed organisation struggles to reduce its post-pandemic backlog.

The Department for Transport target for 2024 test wait times is seven weeks, but DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder told the Transport Select Committee of MPs today that the figure is still 26 weeks across the UK.

The Committee heard evidence from the Public and Commercial Services Union that managers are bullying examiners into being lenient on tests, while the DVSA was also accused of using a software tool to highlight more difficult test routes with a view to phasing them out and increasing the pass rate.

It was also reported that lorry drivers taking the test are being spared from the most difficult manoeuvres, in an effort to boost their chances of passing.

Giving evidence to the committee alongside Ryder were Emma Ward, director general of the Road Transport Group at the Department for Transport, and Lilian Greenwood MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the DfT responsible for roads.

Addressing the backlog – which has been fuelled by the DVSA’s failure to increase examiner numbers since 2021 despite a recruitment drive, and has left test applicants at the mercy of companies using bots to grab limited test slots and sell them on at vastly inflated prices – Ryder said fixing it was a priority.