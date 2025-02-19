Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division will cater for the most discerning petrolhead

Just 100 examples of the £2.8 million Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar will ever be made – but if that’s not exclusive enough, a new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division has been established to design and build unique creations for the world’s most discerning supercar fans.

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) is independent of the other business within the Gordon Murray Group, and will have its own engineering team who will produce three categories of unique, “ultra-low volume” cars: Bespoke, Heritage and Special Vehicles.

‘Special Vehicles’ are new limited-edition models that will sit outside the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) line-up, which currently consists of the spectacular T.50 and T.33 V12-powered supercars. The limited editions will be produced in even smaller volumes than either of those.

But if you want something truly unique, GMSV will offer customers the chance to commission a bespoke car according to their own design and technical requirements. These models will be built on a new platform, in either ultra-low-volume numbers or as a one-off.

Finally, ‘Heritage’ covers revivals of some of the iconic cars that Gordon Murray has created over his career of more than 50 years. These will be built as either “pure continuation models or to a reimagined, contemporary specification”. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know which cars exactly GMSV will reimagine first.