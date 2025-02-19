Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division will cater for the most discerning petrolhead
As well as creating unique low-volume models and one-off customer commissions, the new division will revive some of Gordon Murray’s iconic cars
Just 100 examples of the £2.8 million Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar will ever be made – but if that’s not exclusive enough, a new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division has been established to design and build unique creations for the world’s most discerning supercar fans.
Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) is independent of the other business within the Gordon Murray Group, and will have its own engineering team who will produce three categories of unique, “ultra-low volume” cars: Bespoke, Heritage and Special Vehicles.
‘Special Vehicles’ are new limited-edition models that will sit outside the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) line-up, which currently consists of the spectacular T.50 and T.33 V12-powered supercars. The limited editions will be produced in even smaller volumes than either of those.
But if you want something truly unique, GMSV will offer customers the chance to commission a bespoke car according to their own design and technical requirements. These models will be built on a new platform, in either ultra-low-volume numbers or as a one-off.
Finally, ‘Heritage’ covers revivals of some of the iconic cars that Gordon Murray has created over his career of more than 50 years. These will be built as either “pure continuation models or to a reimagined, contemporary specification”. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know which cars exactly GMSV will reimagine first.
However, Phillip Lee, CEO of the Gordon Murray Group, has said we will see the first Bespoke commission, based on the new GMSV platform, in 2025, as well as “a Special Vehicles programme collaboration”.
When announcing the new GMSV division, Gordon Murray said: “Over the years, we have received many requests to design and build one-offs and specials of all kinds. This has only accelerated as our business and brand has matured and our resources have grown with dedicated engineering, design and manufacturing at our global HQ and technology campus at Highams Park in Windlesham [Surrey].”
Murray added that while he had always resisted these requests until recently, now is “the perfect time to extend our offering to special vehicles”, thanks to the growth of his business and team.
Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has lots going on already, as production is well underway on the sold out T.50 three-seater supercar, with customers in Europe, the Middle East and Japan already receiving their orders. In addition, the first examples should be landing in the US in the coming months.
Soon, the company will start building the lighter and more powerful T.50s Niki Lauda track car, closely followed by its less expensive and ‘more practical’ supercar, the T.33, which is also sold out.
