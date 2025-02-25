Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Gordon Murray Automotive working on new generation of lighter and greener supercars

Weight reduction will continue to be a key feature of Gordon Murray’s future creations

By:Alastair Crooks
25 Feb 2025
Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider - front static

Gordon Murray Automotive has announced it’s working on a new generation of “ultra-lightweight, environmentally friendly vehicle structures”. According to the firm, these are designed for a whole “portfolio of new vehicles”.  

Called ‘Project M-LightEn’ (standing for ‘Monocoque architecture – Lightweight and Low Energy’), it’s got the backing of Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), with the first vehicles from the project slated to launch in 2027.

  • Best hypercars - header image September 2024
    Best hypercars 2024

Gordon Murray Group’s Business Director, Jean-Phillipe Launberg, said of the plan: “The potential for this project is exciting to Gordon Murray Automotive as the company constantly strives to utilise the very latest materials, technologies and processes to produce its driver-focused supercars.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The target is to construct monocoque chassis structures that are 25 per cent lighter, and 50 per cent more environmentally friendly within the next three years. Gordon Murray Automotive (which currently builds the GMA T.50 and T.33) says it wants to achieve the “lowest lifecycle carbon footprint of any supercar”.

As well as developing new manufacturing processes, the project will use AI to “optimise designs”. It will also aim to use 80 per cent recycled aluminium and produce ‘near-zero’ levels of carbon-fibre waste from the chassis structures. As well as being lighter, the new chassis design will be stronger than the ones that underpin Gordon Murray’s existing supercars. 

The consortium created to oversee the project includes Brunel University of London and is expected to create 160 new jobs. Geoff Scamans, Professor of Metallurgy at Brunel, said: “The M-LightEn project will use the highest-performing aluminium extrusion alloys formulated from recycled end-of-life aluminium using novel thermomechanical processing techniques developed in this five-year programme.”

Now take a look at the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
News
21 Feb 2025
Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content