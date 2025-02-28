Imminent pick-up truck tax hikes are ‘rash’ but buyers have a month to dodge them

Buyers of double-cab pick-up trucks who pay company car tax or claim capital allowances have one month to order new vehicles before new HMRC tax rules are introduced on 6 April.

Double-cabs are currently assessed as commercial vehicles for company car benefit-in-kind, meaning users have a flat-rate annual BiK liability of £3,950. From April this year, however, they’ll be considered as passenger cars, and subject to CO2 emissions-based BiK rates that could be as high as 37 per cent.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Capital allowances will also be cut for business users, who will in future be able to offset much less of a double-cab’s purchase cost against tax.

The changes follow a court ruling that double-cabs are equally suited to carrying goods or people, and therefore can’t demonstrate the required ‘predominant suitability’ for goods required for classification as commercial vehicles.

What are car manufacturers saying?

Car makers have hit out at the changes, suggesting the added costs will hit small businesses hard at a time when the Government says it is focused on a growth agenda.

“The change in taxation to double-cab pick-up vehicles for benefit-in-kind and capital allowance purposes is a rash move by the Government that will have a big impact on UK business,” a Ford spokesperson told Auto Express. Ford considers the Ranger double-cab to be a true work truck, with businesses relying on its capability and versatility to carry heavy loads and to tow.