Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

EV owners and Blue Badge holders urged to dodge new road tax rules

New VED charge kicks in from April, but EV owners can re-tax early to avoid paying anything in 2025

By:Chris Rosamond
4 Mar 2025
Kia EV3 - front cornering

EV owners facing the end of the road for the road tax/vehicle excise duty (VED) exemption for electric cars, have a few weeks left to re-tax their vehicles at no charge for the year ahead.

You don’t need your current road tax to expire before taxing your car for another year, because a foible of the system means owners can opt to reset their annual renewal date to this month, even if they’ve still got weeks or months of their existing car tax left to run.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Doing so will mean skipping the £195 standard charge for up to a full year, because anyone taxing an EV that was first registered after 31 March 2017 will be liable to pay VED at the standard rate from April. 

The new VED rules also mean electric cars will be subject to the expensive car supplement from April. This will mean anyone registering an EV that costs more than £40k new after that date will pay a whopping £620 annually from years two to five – after which the tax reverts to the standard £195 charge.

Meanwhile Blue Badge holders who have registered an EV in the last eight years are being urged to check their exemption entitlement before forking out on the road tax being newly applied to electric vehicles.

According to Matt Fieldhouse of mobility firm Mobility in Motion, “Millions of disabled drivers who are reliant on public charging points for their EVs or hybrid vehicles could wrongly fork out £195 in road tax this April.”
That’s because many Blue Badge holders are exempt from paying VED, including those getting higher or enhanced-rate mobility components of Disability Allowances or Personal Independence Payments, or those entitled to the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment.  

Our Car Tax Checker tool lets you check your tax status and renewal date in seconds. Check your VED car tax now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe - front tracking

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
Car group tests
1 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content