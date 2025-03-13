Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Lightweight, British-built electric sports cars from Longbow set to challenge Alpine, Porsche and MG

The striking two-seat EVs are lighter, quicker and less expensive than an Alpine A110 R

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Mar 2025
Longbow Roadster and Speedster - front 5

It seems the tradition of lightweight British sports cars really does have a place in the all-electric future. New brand Longbow has unveiled a pair of two-seat EVs – the hard-top Roadster and topless Speedster – that both weigh less than one tonne and will be hand-built in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The MG Cyberster is the closest thing to an electric sports car currently on the market, however Porsche, Alpine, Lotus and Caterham are all working on their own, and even Morgan has told us it will make an EV when the demand is there from customers. 

Longbow calls its first creations ‘Featherweight Electric Vehicles’ (FEV), and says development of both cars has focused on simplifying things, driver engagement and relentlessly adding lightness “until all that remains is sheer automotive intoxication”. 

Longbow says its cars are designed to “represent driving ‘like it used to feel’ with craftsmanship that does not distract or detract from the immediate experience”. The company sees them as spiritual successors to iconic models like the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E-Type.

The striking duo sit on a bespoke aluminium chassis engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness, while their electric powertrains will consist of “lighter and more compact” e-motors and batteries than those used in other electric cars. However key technical details like power output haven’t been announced yet.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Longbow Speedster will arrive first and we’ve been told it will do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, have a range of up to 275 miles and tips the scale at 875kg, making it more than a tonne lighter than a single-motor MG Cyberster. Prices start from £84,995. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Longbow Roadster will follow and – due to the addition of a roof – weighs 995kg and will hit 62mph in 3.6 seconds. However this version will be significantly less expensive, priced from £64,995, which means it’s lighter, quicker and less expensive than an Alpine A110 R

150 examples of each model will be produced and reservations for both are now open, with the first cars expected to arrive on customers’ driveways next year.

Longbow Roadster - front

Who is Longbow?

Longbow was founded in 2023 by Daniel Davey, Jenny Keisu and Mark Tapscott, who have expertise in the automotive industry, technology and finance sector. Davey and Tapscott were involved in developing the original Tesla Roadster, and have held senior positions at two other cutting-edge electric car makers, Lucid Motors and BYD. Meanwhile, Keisu was previously CEO of electric speedboat manufacturer, X Shore.

All of Longbow’s cars will be designed, engineered, and hand-built in the UK, and its engineering team can draw on experience from working at the likes of Lotus, Aston Martin and Ariel, as well as in Formula E. 

When unveiling the Roadster and Speedster, Davey said: “There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sports car – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow.”

What do you think of the Longbow Roadster and Speedster? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car
Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - front tracking

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The humble supermini’s makeover is inspired by the Dacia Spring EV, plus Duster and Bigster SUV
News
11 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price
BMW i5 Touring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price

Good to drive and spacious to boot, the BMW i5 Touring has it all. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 March
News
10 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 March is Hyundai’s comfortable, strikingly styled mid-size SUV, which is a serial award-winner
News
9 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content