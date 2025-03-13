Lightweight, British-built electric sports cars from Longbow set to challenge Alpine, Porsche and MG

It seems the tradition of lightweight British sports cars really does have a place in the all-electric future. New brand Longbow has unveiled a pair of two-seat EVs – the hard-top Roadster and topless Speedster – that both weigh less than one tonne and will be hand-built in the UK.

The MG Cyberster is the closest thing to an electric sports car currently on the market, however Porsche, Alpine, Lotus and Caterham are all working on their own, and even Morgan has told us it will make an EV when the demand is there from customers.

Longbow calls its first creations ‘Featherweight Electric Vehicles’ (FEV), and says development of both cars has focused on simplifying things, driver engagement and relentlessly adding lightness “until all that remains is sheer automotive intoxication”.

Longbow says its cars are designed to “represent driving ‘like it used to feel’ with craftsmanship that does not distract or detract from the immediate experience”. The company sees them as spiritual successors to iconic models like the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E-Type.

The striking duo sit on a bespoke aluminium chassis engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness, while their electric powertrains will consist of “lighter and more compact” e-motors and batteries than those used in other electric cars. However key technical details like power output haven’t been announced yet.