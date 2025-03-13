Lightweight, British-built electric sports cars from Longbow set to challenge Alpine, Porsche and MG
The striking two-seat EVs are lighter, quicker and less expensive than an Alpine A110 R
It seems the tradition of lightweight British sports cars really does have a place in the all-electric future. New brand Longbow has unveiled a pair of two-seat EVs – the hard-top Roadster and topless Speedster – that both weigh less than one tonne and will be hand-built in the UK.
The MG Cyberster is the closest thing to an electric sports car currently on the market, however Porsche, Alpine, Lotus and Caterham are all working on their own, and even Morgan has told us it will make an EV when the demand is there from customers.
Longbow calls its first creations ‘Featherweight Electric Vehicles’ (FEV), and says development of both cars has focused on simplifying things, driver engagement and relentlessly adding lightness “until all that remains is sheer automotive intoxication”.
Longbow says its cars are designed to “represent driving ‘like it used to feel’ with craftsmanship that does not distract or detract from the immediate experience”. The company sees them as spiritual successors to iconic models like the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E-Type.
The striking duo sit on a bespoke aluminium chassis engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness, while their electric powertrains will consist of “lighter and more compact” e-motors and batteries than those used in other electric cars. However key technical details like power output haven’t been announced yet.
The Longbow Speedster will arrive first and we’ve been told it will do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, have a range of up to 275 miles and tips the scale at 875kg, making it more than a tonne lighter than a single-motor MG Cyberster. Prices start from £84,995.
The Longbow Roadster will follow and – due to the addition of a roof – weighs 995kg and will hit 62mph in 3.6 seconds. However this version will be significantly less expensive, priced from £64,995, which means it’s lighter, quicker and less expensive than an Alpine A110 R.
150 examples of each model will be produced and reservations for both are now open, with the first cars expected to arrive on customers’ driveways next year.
Who is Longbow?
Longbow was founded in 2023 by Daniel Davey, Jenny Keisu and Mark Tapscott, who have expertise in the automotive industry, technology and finance sector. Davey and Tapscott were involved in developing the original Tesla Roadster, and have held senior positions at two other cutting-edge electric car makers, Lucid Motors and BYD. Meanwhile, Keisu was previously CEO of electric speedboat manufacturer, X Shore.
All of Longbow’s cars will be designed, engineered, and hand-built in the UK, and its engineering team can draw on experience from working at the likes of Lotus, Aston Martin and Ariel, as well as in Formula E.
When unveiling the Roadster and Speedster, Davey said: “There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sports car – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow.”
What do you think of the Longbow Roadster and Speedster? Let us know in the comments below...
