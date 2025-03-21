Spring statement 2025: should drivers be worried about the budget?

The government’s annual Spring statement is just around the corner and there’s been rather a lot of speculation about what might be in store for drivers.

Yet, while several media outlets could be accused of fear-mongering, we here at Auto Express believe we’re in a position to calm your nerves. There has been very little to indicate anything new will be announced next week in the Commons that will affect drivers – in a motoring sense, that is.

Nevertheless, several automotive announcements have been made over the last few months that may well be mentioned within Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech and are set to come into force very soon. Let’s look at what could be in the red box…

VED (road tax) changes

As per Reeves’ announcement in last year’s Autumn Budget, VED (also known as road tax) is set to rise this April from £190 annually to £195 – the first-year VED rate will also rise for the lowest-emission cars as the bottom tax bracket has been scrapped.

Most notable, however, is that electric cars are now no longer exempt from road tax and, given many cost over £40,000, there will now be a lot more EV drivers paying the annual expensive car tax supplement, which sits at £425 per year from April. Adding insult to injury for economy-minded motorists, hybrid and mild-hybrid cars will also no longer qualify for the £10 discount in yearly road tax.

Fuel duty freeze

In October, the government announced that it would extend the ongoing freeze to fuel duty, as well as the temporary five pence cut, until March 2026 – despite many rumours suggesting the contrary. However, there is nothing to say that Labour won’t unfreeze duty and remove the cut at this year’s Budget.