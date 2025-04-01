Easter holiday traffic predictions are no yoke

The Easter school holidays could spell eggxasperation for drivers, with more than 21 million car journeys planned for this weekend alone.

According to predictions based on surveys of driver intentions by motoring organisation the RAC, the coming weekend could be among the worst for Easter holiday traffic congestion, with an estimated 3.4 million car trips planned for both Friday 4 April and Saturday 5 April. Traffic levels are expected to ease a little thereafter, with 2.7 million journeys planned for Sunday 6 April and 2.4 million on Monday 7 April.

But that’s not the whole story, because the RAC reckons a further 6.8 million car journeys have been planned at some point over the weekend, with drivers not yet sure which dates they’ll choose.

The RAC hasn’t issued data for the Easter weekend itself (Friday 18 April to Monday 21 April), when yet more congestion is expected. However, it is advising drivers to make sure their vehicles are up to making any Easter holiday journeys they’re planning.

According to the RAC’s stats, a quarter of drivers say they’ve suffered a breakdown while on holiday, with the highest number of issues relating to punctures as a result of roads or tyres in poor condition. Fifteen per cent of holiday drivers have suffered with alternator or starter motor faults, while 13 per cent have experienced engine overheating issues and 10 per cent have experienced delays due to duff batteries.

“Knowing the Easter bank holiday weekend is approaching in a few weeks, we’re advising drivers to use their time now wisely,” says RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson. “If you’re in any doubt about the condition of your car or there’s an MOT advisory that needs addressing, it’s far better to book a service or repair in advance of your trip to minimise chances of a breakdown later.”

