Stellantis teams up with NVIDIA and Uber to beat Tesla at driverless taxi game

Stellantis, the parent company of Vauxhall and Peugeot among many other brands, has announced its intention to join the rapidly developing autonomous taxi market, partnering with tech giant NVIDIA, as well as Uber in an effort to take on the likes of Tesla and Waymo.

The automotive conglomerate announced that it intends to use its pre-existing vehicular architecture for this project, both of which are said to be AV (autonomous vehicle)-ready. While the K0 Medium Van and STLA Small platforms in question already underpin the likes of the Vauxhall Vivaro and forthcoming next-generation Vauxhall Corsa respectively, the images provided with this announcement suggest Stellantis could instead design its own unique models specifically for use as taxis.

Regardless of their design and badging, these vehicles will utilise NVIDIA’s AI-based Level 4 autonomous driving architecture, which will be able to drive without any human interference the majority of the time, only occasionally requiring inputs from a remote operator.

With Taiwanese firm Foxconn helping merge Stellantis’ vehicles with NVIDIA’s systems, Uber will provide the driverless taxi service to consumers. In the future, drivers will theoretically be able to request a ride from one of these new Stellantis robotaxis via the Uber app.