Rolls-Royce is putting together an all-electric SUV – or ‘high-sided vehicle’ in Rolls-Royce terminology – that will join the Spectre coupe as the brand’s second all-electric model in 2027.

Little is known on the record about the new EV, but new spy shots from BMW’s winter testing program reveal a prototype that’s both very large and quite different to Rolls-Royce’s first SUV – the more upright Cullinan. Instead, this new model is lower and sleeker, with an almost wagon-like silhouette and shallower windows.

Yet while it looks lower, this new electric SUV is most certainly longer than the existing Cullinan. This is quite something considering that car’s already over 5.3-meters in length, so we expect this model to sit somewhere between the Ghost and Phantom saloons in size at around 5.3 to 5.4m.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no mistaking this car’s core Rolls-Royce design cues, dominated by a long bonnet, upright nose, and short front and long rear overhangs. Peer under the camouflage and you’ll also see the same rear-opening ‘coach’ doors, and a set of small Spectre-inspired rear lights. But up front there’s something more innovative going on.

Central to the front-end design will sit a typical Pantheon grille, but the lighting on either side is promising something quite different. Look closely and you’ll see a set of LED lighting strakes at the intersection of the bonnet and front bumper which taper from angled to vertical as they get closer to the centre of the car.