New Rolls-Royce EV is… already here

In January, Rolls-Royce announced it would be investing £300m in its Goodwood facility in West Sussex to create “additional space for the increasingly complex and high-value Bespoke and Coachbuild projects sought by clients who define luxury as something deeply personal to them”.

It said the funds would “prepare the manufacturing facility for the marque’s transition to an all-battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) future”. At the same time, the firm announced its second electric car, after the Spectre coupe, would arrive this year – sending the online rumor mill into overdrive. There was speculation of battery-powered Rolls-Royce SUVs and electric saloons, but the reality was altogether more conventional.

Speaking exclusively with Auto Express at the launch of the new Spectre Black Badge, which was unveiled only last month, CEO Chris Brownridge said: “Of course, I'd never give secrets away. But this is one I can tell you about – because you've just driven it.”

Turns out we’d had the wool pulled firmly over our eyes. While the world was expecting an all-new bodystyle based on Rolls-Royce’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform, the maker actually had its sights set on a harder, faster version of its latest two-door coupe. The penny didn’t even drop when the car was revealed in February. Our review of the Spectre Black Badge – the first EV to bear the Black Badge name – goes live on 24 March.

Investment in luxury

The new investment in Rolls-Royce Goodwood is the largest injection of capital into the factory since it opened in 2003. Last year, there was a 10 per cent rise in the Bespoke and Coachbuild projects at Rolls-Royce, with Spectre, Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan owners able to personalise their cars with Bespoke changes. Coachbuild refers to Rolls-Royce’s uber-luxurious and unique offerings, such as the 2017 Sweptail, 2022 Boat Tail and last year’s Drop Tail models.

Around 2,500 people are employed at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory, with its capacity reaching up to 28 vehicles per day.

