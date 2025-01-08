Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Rolls-Royce EV is… already here

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce confirmed a second electric car was in the works. Turns out we’d been duped

By:Richard Ingram
13 Mar 2025
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front

In January, Rolls-Royce announced it would be investing £300m in its Goodwood facility in West Sussex to create “additional space for the increasingly complex and high-value Bespoke and Coachbuild projects sought by clients who define luxury as something deeply personal to them”.

It said the funds would “prepare the manufacturing facility for the marque’s transition to an all-battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) future”. At the same time, the firm announced its second electric car, after the Spectre coupe, would arrive this year – sending the online rumor mill into overdrive. There was speculation of battery-powered Rolls-Royce SUVs and electric saloons, but the reality was altogether more conventional.

Speaking exclusively with Auto Express at the launch of the new Spectre Black Badge, which was unveiled only last month, CEO Chris Brownridge said: “Of course, I'd never give secrets away. But this is one I can tell you about – because you've just driven it.”

Rolls Royce Goodwood factory

Turns out we’d had the wool pulled firmly over our eyes. While the world was expecting an all-new bodystyle based on Rolls-Royce’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform, the maker actually had its sights set on a harder, faster version of its latest two-door coupe. The penny didn’t even drop when the car was revealed in February. Our review of the Spectre Black Badge – the first EV to bear the Black Badge name – goes live on 24 March.

Investment in luxury 

The new investment in Rolls-Royce Goodwood is the largest injection of capital into the factory since it opened in 2003. Last year, there was a 10 per cent rise in the Bespoke and Coachbuild projects at Rolls-Royce, with Spectre, Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan owners able to personalise their cars with Bespoke changes. Coachbuild refers to Rolls-Royce’s uber-luxurious and unique offerings, such as the 2017 Sweptail, 2022 Boat Tail and last year’s Drop Tail models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Around 2,500 people are employed at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory, with its capacity reaching up to 28 vehicles per day.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

MINI and Rolls-Royce lined up for latest BMW electric car technology
MINI Cooper E Classic - front tracking

MINI and Rolls-Royce lined up for latest BMW electric car technology

BMW Neue Klasse tech looks set to roll out to the entire BMW Group, extending from the small car to luxury car segments
News
21 Feb 2025
Rolls-Royce Reimagined: Evice is the latest name in the classic car conversion industry
Evice XP1 prototype

Rolls-Royce Reimagined: Evice is the latest name in the classic car conversion industry

Evice is starting out with an electrified Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and Corniche
News
17 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price
BMW i5 Touring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price

Good to drive and spacious to boot, the BMW i5 Touring has it all. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 March
News
10 Mar 2025
New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car
Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - front tracking

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The humble supermini’s makeover is inspired by the Dacia Spring EV, plus Duster and Bigster SUV
News
11 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 March is Hyundai’s comfortable, strikingly styled mid-size SUV, which is a serial award-winner
News
9 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content