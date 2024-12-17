Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Rolls-Royce Reimagined: Evice is the latest name in the classic car conversion industry

Evice is starting out with an electrified Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and Corniche

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Dec 2024
Evice XP1 prototype3

If modern electric cars don’t quite grab you, then there are a few companies that can take a classic and ‘future-proof’ it with EV power – and the latest to join their ranks is Evice. 

Founded in 2023, London-based Evice says, “We are dedicated to ensuring iconic cars remain a vibrant part of a brighter future.” The two cars chosen to showcase the firm’s ability are the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and a drop-top Corniche, and the first prototype – based on the Silver Shadow – is referred to as XP1. 

Evice says production of the Silver Shadow can begin in the first quarter of 2025 and will “mark the culmination of Evice’s vision – a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and truly bespoke craftsmanship." The company claims, “An Evice Rolls-Royce is what the factory would have created 60 years ago, had the technology existed.” Each car the company will make is hand-built and takes thousands of hours of development time.

Both the Silver Shadow and Corniche get an 800-volt electrical architecture with around 400bhp - well over double the output of Silver Shadows from the late sixties. Power comes from a 77kWh battery and Evice claims the XP1 will be able to achieve a range in excess of 200 miles. 

To cope with the extra power, Evice tweaks the chassis by adding active suspension and an upgraded braking system. However, the company claims that its production version of the Silver Shadow will maintain “the effortless, cloud-like ride synonymous with the Rolls-Royce”.

Evice has also made some changes to the interior with some modern touches like heated and ventilated electrically adjustable seats, an air-conditioning system with climate control and an uprated sound system. There’s also an infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity plus a reversing camera, although this can be hidden from view if you want a more traditional cabin.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

