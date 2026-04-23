Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Lepas L4 EV squares up for a fight with the BMW iX1

The all-electric version of the forthcoming Lepas L4 will rival the Mercedes GLA and BMW iX1

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Apr 2026
Lepas L4 EV - front teaser3

Chery’s new luxury brand Lepas is in full expansion mode, with a new all-electric variant of the compact L4 ready to launch alongside the petrol variant when it arrives later this year. The ambitious new brand has legacy European companies in its crosshairs, with this new Lepas L4 EV directly aimed at the BMW iX1, Volvo EX30, and forthcoming new Mercedes GLA.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As we reported only this week, the L4 will sit alongside the larger L6 and L8, and will be joined by another SUV, plus a small, MINI-rivalling hatchback within two years. Lepas will adopt a multi-fuel strategy across its range, with a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV powertrains on offer.

The new L4 EV will find its basis in the ICE model, which means it’ll share its key dimensions and chassis. As such, the new EV should sit at around 4.4 meters long, which places it right at the heart of the compact-SUV class.

Lepas L4 EV - rear teaser3

Few technical details have been revealed, but there’s a good chance it’ll share its electric powertrain with related models like the Jaecoo E5. This should see fitment of a 61kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted e-motor producing around 200bhp. The E5 will officially do around 250 miles on a charge.

As it stands, this puts the model some way behind the performance and range of its European rivals – without taking into account the big advances we expect to see across the industry over the next 12 months. Mercedes’ new GLA is expected to comfortably exceed 400 miles, and BMW’s iX1 is about to undergo its own Neue-Klasse transformation. 

With that in mind, Lepas will need some very aggressive pricing and high levels of standard kit to make up for any technical shortfalls. We’ll know more when it’s revealed in full at the China Auto Show on 24 April.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks
Alastair Crooks with the Hyundai Ioniq 3

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks

Despite sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia EV2, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 looks radically different
News
20 Apr 2026
Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid in La Prima trim - front tracking

Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox

Fiat will soon offer the currently auto-only Fiat Panda with a manual gearbox, lowering the range’s starting price and keeping petrol power alive
News
20 Apr 2026
Luxurious Audi Q9 SUV to compete with Range Rover from 2026
Audi Q9 render

Luxurious Audi Q9 SUV to compete with Range Rover from 2026

Audi’s next flagship will be a huge SUV aimed at US and Middle Eastern markets
News
20 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content