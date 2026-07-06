UK EV target “mistake” helping Chinese car brands crush Euro rivals

Mainstream car brands from Europe, Japan and Korea are struggling to sell enough EVs to hit the UK Government’s tough targets but newcomer brands from China currently have it far easier. This has helped China gain a firm foothold in the electric and hybrid car market but proposed changes to UK EV sales rules could see major players like Jaecoo and Chery in hot water.

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Analysis from transport research firm, New AutoMotive, suggests that major automotive names such as Volkswagen Group and Stellantis are struggling to keep up with the targets set under the UK Government’s ZEV Mandate. The current rules necessitate a third of all the cars a manufacturer sells being fully-electric. Reducing engine emissions and borrowing ‘credits’ from future years or rival manufacturers that are compliant are other ways to avoid fines of £12,000 for every non-compliant car sold over the threshold.

Unfair advantage?

Chinese manufacturers have enjoyed huge success in the first half of 2026, accounting for 15 per cent of total UK car sales; according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The Chinese-made Jaecoo 7 is the third-best-selling car so far this year, while the BYD Seal electric saloon made its way into the top 10 EVs. New AutoMotive also says the likes of BYD, SAIC (the owner of MG), Chery (the owner of Jaecoo and Omoda), Geely (the owner of Lotus and Polestar) and XPeng are all complying with the ZEV Mandate rules.

However, the research firm’s CEO, Ben Nelmes, says that this compliance could actually be down to an unfair advantage in the ZEV rules enjoyed by newer brands. While legacy manufacturers can earn credits by selling vehicles with lower emissions than their own average prior to 2021, manufacturers that have arrived since that point must instead meet a target based on industry-wide emissions in the year before they entered the market.