Diesel prices hit £2 per litre: World leaders hatch plan as EV interest surges

World leaders have agreed to release over 100 million barrels of oil to boost supply as the price at the pumps has risen to an all-time high of £2 per litre in the UK. At the same time, new Auto Express data reveals that buyer enquiries for diesel models on our sister site, Carwow, have fallen by a third in the last six months – no doubt in response to rising fuel prices – with drivers instead turning to hybrids and EVs.

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On 02 October, average pump prices for diesel rose above £2 per litre on average for the first time in UK history. The RAC, which monitors fuel prices, described the situation as “very challenging for households and companies that drive a lot of miles, from commuters, haulage and delivery firms, businesses with large fleets all the way through to sole traders.

Now, foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, has met virtually with leaders of the G7 in order to discuss fears of shortages that are helping fuel – no pun intended – the inflated pump prices. This came after US President, Donald Trump, called on European nations to release their oil reserves as he considers banning diesel exports to reduce prices for Americans.

Following the meeting, the G7 released a statement stating that it has “agreed on decisive, coordinated measures to stabilize immediate energy supplies, shield households and businesses from price shocks, and strengthen the long-term resilience of global energy systems” – seemingly in response to Trump.