26 stars for 2026 revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the best cars coming in 2026, and have exclusive images of the new Peugeot 208

By:Pete Baiden
7 Jan 2026
Auto Express issue 1,915

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal 26 stars for 2026, including the Jaguar GT, Renault Twingo, Skoda Epiq and many more.

We also have the lowdown on the new Peugeot 208, with exclusive images showing how the wild new supermini could look.

Plus, we have the ultimate guide on owning a second-hand supercar and get an early look at Volkswagen’s new Polo SUV.

In the drives section we get to grips with the Kia PV5, try out the Smart #5 and get behind the wheel of the updated Citroen Ami.

If that wasn’t enough we have a value family car showdown as the BYD Atto 2 meets the Vauxhall Frontera.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Digital editions

Single issues

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Most Popular

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars
Affordable cars - opinion

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars

Manufacturers like BYD, Jaecoo and Renault are building affordable cars people actually want to buy, and it’s backed up by sales data
Opinion
5 Jan 2026
Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget
Alibaba bodyshell scan - opinion, header image

Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget

Alastair Crooks thinks replica classic cars based on reproduced bodyshells could be the next big thing, if safety barriers can be overcome
Opinion
3 Jan 2026
New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually
Mercedes EQS - front tracking

New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually

The next iteration of the S-Class will give its affluent customers the choice of combustion or electric power
News
5 Jan 2026
