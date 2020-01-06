26 stars for 2026 revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal 26 stars for 2026, including the Jaguar GT, Renault Twingo, Skoda Epiq and many more.

We also have the lowdown on the new Peugeot 208, with exclusive images showing how the wild new supermini could look.

Plus, we have the ultimate guide on owning a second-hand supercar and get an early look at Volkswagen’s new Polo SUV.

In the drives section we get to grips with the Kia PV5, try out the Smart #5 and get behind the wheel of the updated Citroen Ami.

If that wasn’t enough we have a value family car showdown as the BYD Atto 2 meets the Vauxhall Frontera.

