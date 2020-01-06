The 50 cars that changed the world revealed in this week’s special Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the cars that changed the world, ranking the 50 best modern game changers and 10 that could have been great… but weren't.

We also have a scoop on the all-new DS 3, with exclusive images previewing how the reborn supermini could look.

Plus, we spot the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan testing out in the open and have the lowdown on the new Kia K4 Sportswagon estate.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, get behind the wheel of the Chery Tiggo 8 and try out the Audi e-tron GT Performance.

If that wasn’t enough we have a cool SUV shootout as the Audi Q3 goes head-to-head with the Cupra Formentor.

