Cut-price Tesla Model Y in electric SUV showdown in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we test the new cut-price Tesla Model Y for the first time as it goes head-to-head with the Smart #5 and Kia EV5. Which family electric SUV will reign supreme?

We also have the lowdown on the all-new Kia EV2, which gets a 277-mile range and a tiny asking price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at Mazda’s new CX-6e and reveal the best-selling cars in the UK in 2025.

In the drives section we get to grips with the sensational Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro, hit the road in the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo and get behind the wheel of the XPeng G6.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide to buying a used Volvo C40.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.