Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cut-price Tesla Model Y in electric SUV showdown in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the Tesla Model Y against the Smart #5 and Kia EV5 and have the lowdown on the new Kia EV2

By:Pete Baiden
14 Jan 2026
Auto Express issue 1,916

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we test the new cut-price Tesla Model Y for the first time as it goes head-to-head with the Smart #5 and Kia EV5. Which family electric SUV will reign supreme?

We also have the lowdown on the all-new Kia EV2, which gets a 277-mile range and a tiny asking price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at Mazda’s new CX-6e and reveal the best-selling cars in the UK in 2025.

In the drives section we get to grips with the sensational Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro, hit the road in the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo and get behind the wheel of the XPeng G6.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide to buying a used Volvo C40.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content