First verdict on the new VW T-Roc in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc to see if it’s now a serious alternative to the Golf.

We also have the lowdown on the new Porsche Cayenne Electric, which arrives with a sensational 1,139bhp.

Plus, we get the latest on the hot Genesis GV60 Magma and say farewell to the iconic Ford Focus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we get to grips with the MGS6 EV, get behind the wheel of the RS 3-powered Cupra Formentor VZ5 and try out the luxury Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition.

If that wasn’t enough we have a bargain electric SUV showdown as the Suzuki e Vitara and Ford Puma Gen-E go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.