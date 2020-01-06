New Kia EV3 breaks cover in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have all the latest on Kia’s new shock EV3. The bold baby SUV arrives with all-electric power to take on the likes of the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

We also take a closer look at the new BMW 3 Series, which gets a range of petrol and plug-in hybrid options but no diesel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new hybrid Porsche 911 and reveal how the nation’s pothole crisis is becoming a postcode lottery.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new petrol-powered MINI Cooper S to see if it can trump rivals on charm and thrills, get behind the wheel of the sensational Lamborghini Revuelto and try out the latest Ford Mustang V8.

If that wasn’t enough we have a plug-in executive car shootout as the the BMW 530e and Mercedes E 300 e go head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it!

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.