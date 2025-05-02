New Renault 4 2025 review: as good as the Renault 5 with the bonus of extra space

Verdict

We’ll reserve our full judgement until we get the Renault 4 on UK roads, but early impressions suggest that Renault is onto another winner. It addresses the one gripe we had about the 5 - practicality - housing a practical cabin and boot within a body that has plenty of design appeal of its own. It's better to drive than many of its rivals, it’s loaded with standard equipment, and based on our pricing estimates, the £2,000 step up over the equivalent 5 looks fairly reasonable, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While driving the all-new Renault 4 along winding roads on the pretty Portuguese coastline, we approached an original 4 travelling in the opposite direction. We gave the elderly man behind the wheel a cheery wave, but he didn’t return the compliment.

Ironically, he was one of a very small minority not to notice the new 4. Judging by the sideways glances and looks of admiration it was generating, this reimagination of one of the French brand’s most famous past hits looks set to be a popular one.

Of course, this all sounds very familiar for Renault, with the R5 having only just burst on to the scene with show-stopping retro looks of its own. The 4 is here to fulfil a slightly different brief; while the R5 is set to take on the premium supermini class, this car instead attempts to draw on its more rugged roots by taking aim at the small SUV crowd. Think of it as an alternative to the new all-electric Ford Puma Gen-E and the MINI Aceman.