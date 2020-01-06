Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan Qashqai uncovered in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the new Nissan Qashqai and drive the latest Skoda Kodiaq

by: Pete Baiden
17 Apr 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,827

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the revamped Nissan Qashqai, which arrives with an aggressive new look and plenty of cutting-edge tech.

We also get behind the wheel of the all-new Skoda Kodiaq to see if the popular seven-seat SUV can raise its level even further.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at the Alfa Romeo's new Junior SUV and preview the petrol-powered Citroen C3.

In the drives section we get a first taste of the drop-top Aston Martin DB12 Volante, hit the road in the updated Volkswagen T-Cross and try out the latest all-electric Mercedes EQA.

If that wasn’t enough we have a company car mega test, with vehicles from Tesla, BMW, BYD, Hyundai, Polestar and Volkswagen going head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

'The cure for slow electric car sales is simple - lower prices'
Mike Rutherford opinion - Skoda Enyaq tracking shot
Opinion

'The cure for slow electric car sales is simple - lower prices'

Mike Rutherford thinks the prices of electric cars is the number one thing deterring consumers from making the switch
14 Apr 2024
‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind
Dacia Duster - tailgate
News

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

The value brand’s new warranty is also available on used cars, as well as for existing Dacia customers
16 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

Mercedes’s EQC showed that the German firm was serious about electric cars and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 15 April
15 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content