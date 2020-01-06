New Renault 4 driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express magazine we hit the road in the new Renault 4 to see if the R5’s bigger brother is an all-electric success.

We also reveal that the Ford Fiesta could be about to return, and preview how it could look with an exclusive image.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the next-generation BMW 1 Series and take a closer look at the latest Jeep Compass.

In the drives section we try out the new entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Match to see if it’s the pick of the range, get to grips with the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet and test the Nissan Ariya Nismo in the UK.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hot electric estate shootout as the Audi S6 e-tron Avant and BMW i5 M60 Touring go head-to-head.

