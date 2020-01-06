Renault's new Tesla Model Y rival taking shape in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Renault Megane, which is set to be transformed into a Tesla Model Y rival when it arrives in 2028.

We also have the lowdown on China’s plans for a global automotive takeover, with Chery aiming for a new eight-model blitz in the UK.

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Plus, we have the ultimate guide to buying a used BMW 4 Series and reveal how the Government is set to protect drivers from unfair parking fines.

In the drives section we hit the road in the all-new BMW iX5, get behind the wheel of the updated Mercedes C-Class and try out the Polestar 4 SUV.

If that wasn’t enough we have a £35k family SUV test as the latest Jeep Compass goes head-to-head with the big-selling Kia Sportage.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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