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Renault's new Tesla Model Y rival taking shape in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the new Renault Megane and drive the BMW iX5

By:Auto Express team
28 Oct 2026
Auto Express 1,957

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Renault Megane, which is set to be transformed into a Tesla Model Y rival when it arrives in 2028.

We also have the lowdown on China’s plans for a global automotive takeover, with Chery aiming for a new eight-model blitz in the UK.

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Plus, we have the ultimate guide to buying a used BMW 4 Series and reveal how the Government is set to protect drivers from unfair parking fines.

In the drives section we hit the road in the all-new BMW iX5, get behind the wheel of the updated Mercedes C-Class and try out the Polestar 4 SUV.

If that wasn’t enough we have a £35k family SUV test as the latest Jeep Compass goes head-to-head with the big-selling Kia Sportage.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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