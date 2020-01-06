Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Vauxhall Frontera returns in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a first look at Vauxhall’s brand-new but familiarly-named SUV and have the latest on the revamped Renault Captur

by: Shane Wilkinson
10 Apr 2024
Auto Express magazine issue 1,826 cover

In this week’s issue of Auto Express another classic car name is resurrected as Vauxhall unveils its new Frontera SUV.

We also have all the latest on the updated Renault Captur, which gets loads of new tech as part of its big mid-life revamp, as well as a striking new look.

Plus the Kia Sorento also gets a fresh new face that’s inspired by its fully-electric sibling, the EV9.

In the drives section we hit the road in the baby Lexus LBX to see if it lives up to the badge, and pit the Vauxhall Astra Electric and Cupra Born against each other in an electric hatchback battle.

If that wasn’t enough we put the latest dash cams to the test to find the very best one that you can buy right now.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

