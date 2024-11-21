Nissan calls for urgent action on ZEV mandate

Nissan wants the Government to take “urgent action” on the ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate, warning that it is unfairly penalising car makers and jeopardising investment.

The Japanese company, which operates the huge production facility in Sunderland, was among a number of manufacturers that met with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues regarding the transition to electrification.

But as a statement from Nissan revealed, it is the implications of the ZEV mandate – which requires car manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of electric cars each year – that are at the top of the agenda for most makers.

Although there are some loopholes which can be exploited – such as exemptions and the ability to trade credits – the mandate for 2024 requires 22% of each manufacturer’s new car sales to be zero emission. This will increase to 28% in 2025, and 80% by 2030. Current Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders figures suggest EV sales will comprise only 18.5% of the market this year.

Nissan’s argument is that these targets are “outdated”, having been set when sales of EVs were rising sharply, and no longer reflect the slowdown in demand from consumers. With fines waiting for those who miss the targets, that’s now a major problem.