Pricing has been revealed for the Nissan Leaf fitted with the smaller 52kWh battery – and it will cost only £28,849 when it goes on sale in the UK.

We’re already big fans of the larger-capacity model, but this new variant aims to bring the price of entry down, undercutting many rivals, while offering an impressive all-electric range.

Available in the entry-level Engage and mid-spec Advance trims, the 52kWh variant is able to achieve an impressive 280 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, making it one of the most efficient electric cars on sale right now.

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This also places it around 30 miles ahead of an equivalent Volkswagen ID.3 with a similarly sized battery, while undercutting it on price by over £2,000. However, the MG4 Urban Long Range is still around £3,000 less expensive, and only gives up around 20 miles in range.

As well as the smaller battery, the new Leaf variant has a slightly less powerful e-motor at 174bhp, meaning that despite the lower weight figure, it takes slightly longer to get from 0-62mph, in 8.3 seconds.

Engage trim is well-equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens with embedded navigation, 18-inch wheels and a heat pump. Advance models will cost £2,000 more at £30,849, and add a larger suite of screens with Google integration, a dimming glass roof, a head-up display, synthetic leather upholstery and a powered tailgate.

These price points make it £3,400 less expensive than the 75kWh variant, and also take into account the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant from the UK Government.

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