Audi, BMW, Mercedes and VW really need to up their game as the car industry evolves

The most deliciously unpredictable business of the last half century? That’ll be the global automotive industry, which has altered beyond all recognition since 1974.

In those 50 years, the former No.1 car-producing nation that is – or was – the USA has proved that it ain’t what it used to be, while Australia inexplicably expunged itself as a car-building country. Never mind – the likes of China (from nowhere to No.1) plus tiny South Korea (the new No.5) have quietly stepped in to replace them. And then some.

On the face of it, troubled manufacturers such as Rover and Daewoo died a natural death. Or were they cruelly murdered by a combination of bankers, clueless politicians, aggressive unions and – in Rover’s case – dodgy directors?

We also lost icons like the Jeep Cherokee on its 49th birthday and the Volkswagen Beetle after a production run of well over half a century. RIP both.

These important, somewhat sad, but in some respects inevitable changes demonstrate that nothing lasts forever. Every dog has its day. Let’s move on and raise the game, blah, blah.

But few, if any experts, analysts or consumers dared to forecast the unthinkable: that Germany – arguably the mass manufacturer of the greatest, most desirable and durable real-world cars from the 1970s to the 2010s – would take a massive step backwards in quality, credibility and value come the 2020s. But that, evidently, is what it’s done.