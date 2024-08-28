Car facelifts are more important than ever

These days, the lifecycle of a car is pretty well defined. The unveiling of a new product is preceded by years of development and testing, which often continues throughout a long and drawn-out launch phase. Then three to four years down the line comes the hotly anticipated facelift – a necessary nip and tuck designed to keep things competitive and fix any flaws.

It’s seen as a lifeline for manufacturers trying to keep pace in an ever-changing market. Consumers are constantly looking for the next big thing, tempted by treats from the east, plus the relentless and unabating onslaught of electrification. The humble facelift, then, is arguably more important than ever; what would have historically comprised minor aesthetic changes now spans key features ranging from infotainment to engines, and everything in between.

Ford knows the process more than most – as proven by our first drive of the updated Ford Puma. Visually, there’s very little to mark out new from old; the badge has moved from the bonnet to the grille, and the lights have been tweaked. But that’s about it.

Instead, it’s inside where the big changes have taken place. The cleaner dashboard layout now features two huge 12-inch screens, which are faster than before. According to my colleague Alastair Crooks, the Puma’s new cabin elevates a good car to a great one.

Something, he claims, that could put it in contention for a class win at next year’s Auto Express New Car Awards.

It’s a pertinent message for anyone who wilfully dismisses a facelift as a token attempt to boost sales. These tweaks, while mild to the eye, aren’t the preserve of models ready to sound their death knell; they can make competitive cars even more compelling.

It’s a process we’ve been going through here at Auto Express, in fact. You’ll be able to see the fruits of our labours next week, when we launch the better, bolder, new-look magazine and website.

