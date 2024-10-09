Charge your EV to 80 per cent and crack on with your journey – it’s cheaper and faster

I’ve found myself recently pondering EV charging curves. Don’t judge me. It’s the fault of Christian Stein, the boss of Renault’s EV division Ampere, who mentioned the stat that more than half of electric car drivers stay plugged in all the way to 100 per cent on a public charging point. And at face value, that makes sense – why wouldn’t you fully charge?

But once you understand geeky stuff like charge patterns, the picture changes. From 80 per cent to fully charged, the top-up speed drops to preserve the battery’s longevity.

There’s no reason why a regular driver moving across from a petrol or diesel car would know this, and not enough is being done to educate people. It sounds perfectly logical to charge to 100 per cent, especially if you’re nervous about public charging and range anxiety (both of which quickly become less of a worry with experience of driving an EV).

When you’re being handed the keys to your shiny new car, you’re not going to want to hear about boring stuff like charging tactics, even if the dealer is aware and interested enough to talk about it. Whereas while you’re sitting waiting for a top-up of electricity is the perfect time for the car to teach the driver about how to most efficiently be on their way.