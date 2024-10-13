Keeping electric cars within the £20k–£30k price range is key to their future success

I’ve always considered new car discounts to be obligatory. The clue is in the title of the ‘recommended retail price’ – a figure that’s merely being suggested to you, the potential car buyer. It’s for guidance only. Think of it as the manufacturer’s approximate retail value for the factory-fresh product you’re considering. The RRP is the price you’re being urged – not forced – to pay. So unless you’ve got money to burn, don’t pay it.

It’s against this background that I argue a discount on a new car is essential – especially if it’s the type of product that’s struggling to sell (an overpriced electric car, for example). If the retailer you’re dealing with won’t talk and do discounts, walk away and find a rival that will. There are plenty out there.

And some apply price cuts before you even request them. Discounting used to be a taboo word in the trade, but not any longer. Especially when it comes to EVs. Even the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders accepts that there’s been “unprecedented, heavy or massive” EV price-cutting over the last month.

“We calculate that manufacturers are on course to spend at least £2billion on discounting EVs this year,” the organisation adds.