Great car advert wording is the secret to a successful sale

Spend any time browsing through the used car classified ads online and it won’t be long before you come across a phrase such as “one lady owner” or “first to see will buy”. But who’s to say that the “lady owner” in question isn’t a long-standing fan of track days? And since when have car sellers also been mind-readers?

To put it bluntly, these phrases are made to sound like they’re important selling points, yet in the vast majority of cases they are, in fact, a load of rubbish. If you are thinking of buying a used car, facts always speak louder than words.

Unless you happen to be very close with a car’s previous owner, there’s no way of knowing for sure just how they treated your potential purchase. True, that “doctor owner” the ad refers to does work in a very respectable profession, but how do you know that they don’t chew through clutches like bubble gum?

The only way you’ll get an accurate understanding of how a used car has been treated is by looking at it in the metal, along with any paperwork that accompanies it. A full service history is always a reassuring sign, as are a clean MoT and history check. However, although it’s more likely that someone who keeps up with service intervals takes better care of their car in general, it isn’t always a given.