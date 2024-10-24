Great car advert wording is the secret to a successful sale
Even if you are “one careful lady owner”, our senior content editor recommends not resorting to meaningless words when you’re putting together a classified ad
Spend any time browsing through the used car classified ads online and it won’t be long before you come across a phrase such as “one lady owner” or “first to see will buy”. But who’s to say that the “lady owner” in question isn’t a long-standing fan of track days? And since when have car sellers also been mind-readers?
To put it bluntly, these phrases are made to sound like they’re important selling points, yet in the vast majority of cases they are, in fact, a load of rubbish. If you are thinking of buying a used car, facts always speak louder than words.
Unless you happen to be very close with a car’s previous owner, there’s no way of knowing for sure just how they treated your potential purchase. True, that “doctor owner” the ad refers to does work in a very respectable profession, but how do you know that they don’t chew through clutches like bubble gum?
The only way you’ll get an accurate understanding of how a used car has been treated is by looking at it in the metal, along with any paperwork that accompanies it. A full service history is always a reassuring sign, as are a clean MoT and history check. However, although it’s more likely that someone who keeps up with service intervals takes better care of their car in general, it isn’t always a given.
“One previous owner” could indeed be a positive thing, but only if that person has looked after the car. One neglectful owner can make more of difference to a car’s health than three conscientious ones.
A physical inspection of the car is the most obvious, and crucial, way for a buyer to determine whether a potential purchase is a great buy or a money-pit. Are there any dents or scratches? Are all the mechanical components in good condition and functioning as they should be? Plus is all the paperwork present and up to date?
All of this also applies if you’re selling a used car. Most buyers will be more attracted to an honest and clear advert that gets straight to the point with relevant facts, rather than one littered with shouty clichés.
In this magical, modern world of ours, some sellers decide to use AI to help them write a car advert with ease. However, these ads also tend to stick out for all the wrong reasons, so it’s not currently recommended. Write the advert yourself, keep it simple and stick to the useful facts. That way you give yourself the best chance of agreeing a good deal with the right buyer.
