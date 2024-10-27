Renault boss Luca de Meo is the perfect candidate to take over the helm at Stellantis

Luca de Meo is a man who sticks to his promises. He agreed to meet me for 10 minutes at the Paris Motor Show to discuss his formal induction into The Motoring Hall of Fame and one or two other car-related matters. And meet me he did.

Here’s a bloke with an auto industry track record that few, if any, of his contemporaries can match. He’s enjoyed top jobs at Fiat, Toyota, Volkswagen and other places besides. Now, as Renault Group CEO and chief architect of the game-changing “Renaulution” strategic plan, he’s probably the most productive, versatile and sought after leader in the industry.

His company; his all-new and deeply impressive Renault, Alpine, Dacia and Mobilize models; and he, personally, were the undisputed stars of the Paris show. Stellantis Group’s best-known French brands – Peugeot and Citroen – put up only token resistance.

No wonder de Meo was buzzing, in rude health and retaining his sense of humour, too. A small, but revealing, example of this was when he arrived late for his one-to-one with me, before unashamedly blaming “the president” for his delayed arrival. “Would that be the president of the show?” I innocently asked. “No, that would be President Macron,” he assured me. “I even tried to sell him some cars,” he added.