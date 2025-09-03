Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

European cars must be cheaper or China’s Chery will eat them for breakfast

Editor-at-large Phil McNamara thinks Europe’s car makers must double down on restoring affordability

By:Phil McNamara
3 Sep 2025
Opinion - Chery

Have I seen the future? Chinese car brand Chery launched at London’s O2 arena, with a public advertising blitz outside as some 400 media and retailers watched the show. The spectacle looked slick but random: street dancers, an orchestra playing nineties house music. The comms felt clunky: a Chinese brand history lesson, powertrain technical detail that had most attendees glazing over and one exec referring to the screen behind while asking us to “see the photo of my backside”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Regardless, the intent was clear. Streaked by red lasers on the stage, the Chery Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 launch models loomed over proceedings, while next year’s entrants – the compact Tiggo 4 and flagship Tiggo 9 – stood in the wings. Four SUVs, from compact to large in size, from £20k to £40k in price, poised to storm the UK market in the next nine months.

I spoke to UK CEO Gary Lan and he skewered legacy car brands in one soundbite. “Ten years ago, one million [UK cars were registered] in the £20-30,000 price range. Today that’s shrunk dramatically. There’s an opportunity for us to provide a good car with technology for people in that price range.”

Europe’s makers may excuse this, citing energy price inflation, supply chain shocks, costly regulation and tariffs, but prices rose as Covid squeezed supply and they must restore affordability. Because Chery is coming at them hard.

It reckons the Volkswagen Tiguan-sized Tiggo 7 will be the UK’s cheapest PHEV at £29,995, and the Tiggo 8 will be the most affordable seven-seat SUV at £28,545. The Dacia Jogger is far cheaper, but the Skoda Kodiaq – £10k more – looks exposed.

Reviews of SUVs from Chery sister brands Omoda and Jaecoo cite coarse petrol engines, hesitant gearboxes and lumpy chassis. But similar was true of Korean cars initially, and the industry has coined the phrase “China speed”, noting how fast improvements are introduced.

BYD, Omoda and Jaecoo sold 40,000 UK cars in the first seven months of the year. And buyers who could otherwise be priced out of the new-car market might fancy a big Chery SUV loaded with kit at affordable prices. All this is no premonition – just automotive’s new world order.

Thinking of getting a Chinese car? You can get your hands on a new Omoda 5 from just £22,000 through our Buy a Car service, or alternatively a new Jaecoo 7 is available from just £28,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years
MG Cyber X design render - front

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years

Boxy small SUV is gearing up for production, and our exclusive images show how the model might look
News
30 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
New Volvo XC60 B5 facelift review: Scandi SUV is starting to feel a bit senior
Volvo XC60 B5 facelift - front tracking

New Volvo XC60 B5 facelift review: Scandi SUV is starting to feel a bit senior

The Volvo XC60 B5 is still a stylish SUV, but it struggles to keep up with the much younger competition
Road tests
27 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content