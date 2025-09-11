Forget brand loyalty, it's time for car buyers to step outside their comfort zones

I know that “don’t be afraid to try new things” sounds like a phrase parents say to picky kids while trying to feed them something not dinosaur-shaped, or perhaps by your partner when they buy you a tandem bike as an anniversary gift. But it’s also an idea worth bearing in mind when choosing your next car.

We like what we know. That’s how certain brands are able to earn such loyal customers – whether it’s exceptional build quality, frugal engines or (these days) how easy they make turning off the speed-limit warning. We probably all know someone who has only ever bought cars with a particular badge on the bootlid, year-after-year, decade-after-decade.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, though. There are, after all, a number of benefits to brand loyalty. But I also believe you shouldn’t limit yourself to considering only what one brand offers.

That’s precisely what the latest wave of new Chinese car companies are banking on – people who are curious and open to finding out what they can deliver over established competition. For instance, the Chery Tiggo 7 is offering plug-in hybrid power for a smaller outlay than a standard Nissan Qashqai. That will attract some takers.