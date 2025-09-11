Forget brand loyalty, it's time for car buyers to step outside their comfort zones
Auto Express’s news reporter on why familiarity shouldn’t be your only reason for choosing a particular make or model of car
I know that “don’t be afraid to try new things” sounds like a phrase parents say to picky kids while trying to feed them something not dinosaur-shaped, or perhaps by your partner when they buy you a tandem bike as an anniversary gift. But it’s also an idea worth bearing in mind when choosing your next car.
We like what we know. That’s how certain brands are able to earn such loyal customers – whether it’s exceptional build quality, frugal engines or (these days) how easy they make turning off the speed-limit warning. We probably all know someone who has only ever bought cars with a particular badge on the bootlid, year-after-year, decade-after-decade.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, though. There are, after all, a number of benefits to brand loyalty. But I also believe you shouldn’t limit yourself to considering only what one brand offers.
That’s precisely what the latest wave of new Chinese car companies are banking on – people who are curious and open to finding out what they can deliver over established competition. For instance, the Chery Tiggo 7 is offering plug-in hybrid power for a smaller outlay than a standard Nissan Qashqai. That will attract some takers.
It’s not only Chinese companies, though. Never considered a Renault? Every model from the brand has the company’s brilliant ‘My Safety’ button for turning off the various (and often annoying) driver-assistance functions. It’s a godsend for anyone who feels they’re constantly battling their ADAS.
Of course, the grass isn’t always greener. The Tesla Model 3 is great in many ways, but having touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel for the indicators instead of a stalk can put people off. I’ve also found Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, with the instrument panel above the steering wheel, frustrating, because of the odd driving position it gives.
And as good value as new cars coming from China might appear, some of their on-board tech can be baffling and the driving experience in others is less polished than in European, Korean or Japanese rivals.
Different isn’t always better, but you never know until you give it a go. That’s what test drives are for. It’s also one of the appeals of leasing: you can pick a car that does things radically differently, find out if it works for you, and after a few years, hand it back. And if you want to find the best lease deals, that’s exactly what the Auto Express Buy A Car service is for.
