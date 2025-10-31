A recall check before buying a used car could save your life

If you’re looking to buy a used car, chances are you’ll have a checklist to ensure the make and model you’re looking at meets your needs.

Checking a car’s MoT record or making sure there are no hidden surprises lurking within the service history are basic checks you should do before parting with any money. But when was the last time you thought to check if your potential purchase had any outstanding safety recalls?

A safety recall is issued by a manufacturer when a fundamental design flaw or construction defect is identified, which poses a significant risk of injury or death if the parts in question aren’t replaced.

High-profile cases are often reported in the news, with Citroen and Vauxhall being some of the latest manufacturers to have cars recalled as a result of faulty airbags and brake-pedal issues. But not all campaigns make the headlines.

Thankfully, most owners are contacted by the manufacturer and the issue will be fixed before a vehicle is listed for sale.

But what happens if the vehicle’s owner fails to get the issue rectified or the recall gets overlooked? This could leave you unknowingly operating a defective car with parts fitted that could fail when you least expect it, or need them the most.