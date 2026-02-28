Modern performance cars have a big problem! Weight, and lots of it

What does the future hold for those of us that love practical performance cars? The arrival of a 630bhp load-lugger this week left me pondering how much brands are struggling to entertain drivers while embracing electrified tech that, like it or not, is going to define how we power our cars over the next decade and beyond.

The new Audi RS 5 could be a defining moment, or another setback as we gently wean ourselves off internal-combustion engines. However, my optimism or pessimism with this car comes in waves depending on whether the focus is on the 630bhp and 3.6-second 0-62mph figure, or the fact that it weighs more than 2.3 tonnes. We’ll be driving it soon so all will be revealed then, but given Audi’s hit-and-miss record with its RS models, this could be a big moment for how manufacturers deliver their halo cars.

Mercedes tried the plug-in hybrid route with the C 63, but its four-cylinder petrol engine has been so poorly received that it’s back-tracking to a six-cylinder mild-hybrid approach to boost enthusiasm for its flagship AMG model. And while BMW’s new M5 is a tech marvel, the extra weight of the PHEV system has taken away some of its edgier character. It’s still a hell of a car, however, and shows what’s possible. I’ll be interested to see which way the Audi falls.

I’m not even touching on full electric hot hatches and performance cars, and how they haven’t yet engaged with buyers in the way petrol ones do. There are some crackers out there – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is incredible, plus the Alpine A290 and MINI JCW Electric have shown we’re not going to be stuck with boring batteries on wheels when ICE cars finally end production. Yet I’d wager the majority of keen drivers would still choose petrol over electric for a B-road blast.

In the meantime, plug-in hybrids have teased us with what’s possible as a medium-term bridging tech, if engineers can control the extra weight while still providing the mechanical feel we cherish. The PHEV powertrain can then be a huge benefit – slashing running costs around town, while boosting power on right road. I just hope we can perfect harnessing it without the cars that are supposed to be the most fun turning into any combination of heavy, blunt or characterless instruments.

