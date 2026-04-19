Chinese cars' popularity in the UK is proof brand loyalty is fading fast

After last month’s new-car sales game was played out in showrooms across Britain, it’s commiserations and concern for some manufacturers, and congratulations and champagne for others. The results in March revealed vehicle registration lows and highs the likes of which I’ve never seen before, with a barely known start-up company somehow grabbing the top spot.

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The Jaecoo 7, with a recommended retail price of £29,210, was Britain’s best-selling car last month. This extraordinary achievement is all the more remarkable when, 37 months ago, this now record-breaking company didn’t even exist.

But it’s the quarterly registration figures that provide a much wider, clearer picture of current trends, after 600,000-plus paying customers demonstrated the brands they swerved away from or bought into from January to March. With this in mind, the Jaecoo 7 is only the second best-selling car so far this year. Above it sits the venerable Ford Puma. Below, the practical Kia Sportage.

Of greater significance, though, is the seemingly unstoppable overall hike in sales for Jaecoo and almost every Chinese manufacturer during the first quarter of 2026 vs the same period in 2025. GWM sales jumped 27 per cent; Skywell, BYD and Omoda were up by between 114 and 183 per cent; Jaecoo enjoyed a 485 per cent rise; XPeng leapt 881 per cent and Leapmotor sales sky-rocketed by 1,504 per cent. Obviously most of these brands were in their infancy a year ago, but the growth is rapid.