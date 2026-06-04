Don’t ignore Saab and Rover! Dead brands now make for serious used car bargains

In these uncertain times even multi-billion-pound car brands can struggle to make ends meet. In extreme cases we’ve had to bid farewell to some well known firms, but if they no longer exist or have left the UK market, does that mean you should avoid them? Maybe not, and here’s why.

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For the purposes of giving you sound advice we’re looking at brands that have been around in modern times, when plenty of marques have bitten the dust. In recent years we’ve said goodbye to Saab and Rover, and seen Mitsubishi exit the UK, although the Japanese brand has now returned.

Purchasing a car from a dead brand or one that’s left the UK might sound like a fraught venture, but it opens up potentially shrewd alternatives to the norm.

Maintenance might be your first concern. After all, who’s going to service such a car and fix it if it goes wrong? Fortunately, many big names that no longer exist in the UK, such as Saab, have built up a network of specialist garages with lots of parts suppliers available to keep running costs down. In relation to Saab in particular, it makes ownership easier when key hardware components are shared with other manufacturers that are still around.

Surface-level elements such as bodywork or interior trim are prone to daily wear and tear, and these usually bespoke parts can be harder and more expensive to obtain. But often it’s worth doing some digging. Infiniti arrived as the luxury arm of Nissan, and used cabin controls straight from either its parent firm, or in one case, Mercedes.