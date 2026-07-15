Now Chinese brands want a chunk of the premium car market, but beating the big names will be hard

Some of you will have been lucky enough to make a pilgrimage to the petrolhead paradise that is the Goodwood Festival of Speed this past weekend. It’s morphed into an event that each year welcomes some of the world’s biggest car firms to an otherwise quiet corner of West Sussex for four days.

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But much like the rest of the auto industry, even Goodwood can’t escape the unrelenting rise of China and its car brands. For some time, we’ve seen mainstream makers – the likes of MG, BYD, Jaecoo and Omoda – attempt to lure passers-by with three-box saloons and SUVs. But in 2026 things were different. This year, we saw them bring something unusual to the party. Genuine premium products that would, at first glance, strike fear into even the most established luxury and sports car firms.

Take the Denza Z for example – a £150,000 two-door coupé with 1,500bhp and a 0-62mph time of less than two seconds; enough to show the Porsche 911 a clean pair of heels. Then there was the MG Cyber – a concept not dissimilar to a Ferrari Purosangue, but presumably for a fraction of the price. Even Yangwang (another subsidiary of bullish BYD) had its U9 hypercar on show.