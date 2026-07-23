Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The VW Golf GTI shows the secret of a great hot hatch is balance, not brute force

Deputy editor Richard Ingram argues that not all hot hatches are born equal, so it pays to do your homework before buying

By:Richard Ingram
23 Jul 2026
Opinion - hot hatches Richard Ingram

Hot hatchbacks have been around for decades. The idea of fitting a punchier powertrain, uprated hardware and racier styling add-ons started with the original Volkswagen Golf GTI back in 1976 – and manufacturers have been emulating the formula ever since. With varying degrees of success. 

The beauty of a hot hatch is its ability to transcend multiple market segments by offering the practicality of a normal family car with the hidden performance of something much sportier. It means you can take the kids to school in complete comfort, before letting rip via your favourite country road on the way home.

But not all hot hatches are created equal. While the Golf GTI has, for 50 years now, blended performance and practicality pretty well, others skew too far one way or the other. The Honda Civic Type R for example, while a fantastic thing to drive, sacrifices its usability with a hard ride and heavy controls; things that might become tiresome if forced to drive one every day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the other end of the spectrum there are ‘warm’ models dolled up to look like hot hatchbacks, but with barely enough poke to pull the skin off a rice pudding. 

It’s a trick many manufacturers – from Audi and BMW, to Hyundai, Kia and Renault – have been trying for years, but the end product only really satisfies your insurance provider; your annual premium will be lower, but you’ll be left feeling short-changed if your barometer is set to smiles per mile.

Cars such as the Abarth 500e – Fiat’s attempt at an electric hot hatchback – are probably worth discounting if you’re hankering after a do-it-all, fun five-seater. Neither practical, nor that much fun; throw in the tiny 100-mile range and the Italian city car is a non-starter. The pure-electric MG4 XPower, despite its lofty 400bhp-plus power output, doesn’t feel as dialled in as the models it’s designed to compete with, either.

So my advice? Pick your hot hatchback carefully. It’s easy to be lured in by the headline performance figures or hardcore track-pack options that are offered by brands, but the reality might be difficult to live with every day. 

There’s a reason the Golf GTI is still here 50 years after its inception; the racy Volkswagen is our current favourite hot hatch, and our pick if we had to live with one fast family car for the rest of time...

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home
Vauxhall Astra GSE connected to a home wallbox charger

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home

VAT on domestic electricity will be scrapped from October, thus widening the gap between home and public charging
News
23 Jul 2026
New Jeep hybrid SUV aims to out-muscle Land Rover's Defender, with some help from China
Jeep D-segment SUV - front static

New Jeep hybrid SUV aims to out-muscle Land Rover's Defender, with some help from China

Want a Defender, but can’t stretch to one? Jeep’s new cut-priced family SUV should be cheap to buy, and to run…
News
20 Jul 2026
New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price
New Dacia Spring - rear teaser

New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price

The new Spring will be based on the adorable Renault Twingo and built here in Europe
News
22 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content