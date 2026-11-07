New cars aren’t enough fun. More baguette holders, please

Since installing the official baguette holder accessory in the Renault 4 I’ve been driving for the last few months, I’ve used it for its intended purpose as a long loaf receptacle twice. And in each instance, it was to take a photo.

I’ve probably used it more to house drink bottles, because the R4’s cupholder arrangement is pretty rubbish. At £138, the baguette holder is expensive, and where it clips to the centre console means it encroaches on the passenger footwell space.

I guess it makes less sense in the UK, where if you make a baguette purchase at all, it’s more likely to be part of a big supermarket shop, tucked away in a big bag full of other items that you’ve lobbed in the boot. Or in my case, because I’m lazy, dropped off with the home shopping delivery. You’re less likely to have a delightful, rustic boulangerie just down the road here than you are across the channel.

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I still love that baguette holder, though. I would recommend that Auto Express picture editor, Dawn Grant, gets one in the R4 she’s currently running, and the same goes for anyone else who has a 4. Or indeed the 5, which the holder accessory is compatible with too. I love it not because of its limited utility, but because of what it represents: a bit of fun.