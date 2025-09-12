Skip to ContentSkip to Footer


New GWM Ora Cat SUV will take a swipe at the Ford Puma Gen-E

The new GWM Ora Cat features a 201bhp motor and retro-inspired design, with UK sales expected to begin in 2026

By:Paul Adam
12 Sep 2025
New Ora Cat MIIT - front static

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is set to expand its electric vehicle line-up with a new crossover, the Ora Cat. Revealed in filings with China’s Ministry for Industry and Information Technology, this small SUV will join the Ora 03 hatchback in the manufacturer’s growing range.

The Ora Cat will adopt its 03 sibling’s rugged yet retro look, while incorporating a higher ride height and roof bars for a more robust feel. Its rear design features a unique clamshell tailgate and tail-lights integrated into the lower rear windows.

As you might expect, compared with the Ora 03, overall dimensions have grown significantly, with the crossover measuring 4,471mm long, 1,833mm wide, and 1,641mm tall, with a 2,720mm wheelbase.

While GWM has not confirmed powertrain details, documents suggest the Ora Cat will come with a 201bhp electric motor and a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery supplied by Honeycomb Energy. Chinese firm, Feintech, has also been involved, supplying technology for an advanced, by-wire braking and energy recuperation system.

It’s expected that the Ora Cat will come with advanced driver assistance systems in its Chinese home market, including roof-mounted lidar sensors and additional cameras and side radar sensors. UK specification levels will be announced closer to its planned launch date in 2026.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

