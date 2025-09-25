Is this the new Peugeot 208? Polygon Concept ready to drop major hints on new supermini

Peugeot has given a huge hint to what its next-generation 208 hatchback will look like with the striking Polygon Concept.

Revealed in this single teaser image ahead of a full unveiling on 12 November, the car brings Peugeot’s steer-by-wire Hypersquare technology closer to production, with the squared steering wheel clearly visible through the huge windscreen.

According to Peugeot, the concept has a “feline futuristic design” and demonstrates the brand’s vision of the future. Although this isn’t the next 208, there are clear styling cues in a car that carries the same basic proportions as 2026’s electric-only replacement for the French firm’s popular hatch. Cabin space is also said to be a key focus for the Polygon Concept, with the minimalist red seats visible on the teaser image, along with inward-mounted seatbelts that, in the front at least, open up the side area for a bigger glasshouse, because they don’t need mounting points. This feature is less likely to make production than the squared steering wheel, as are what seem to be camera-based rear-view mirrors.

On the outside, Peugeot’s hard-edged styling is still present, especially towards the rear of the Polygon, but the front lighting bar takes the brand’s styling in a new direction compared with the now commonplace ‘claw’ lighting used on Peugeot’s current models.

We previewed the new 208 last year, including its wild hypersquare steering wheel that takes buttons out of the touchscreen and puts them at the driver’s fingertips. The next 208 will be the first production car to get the new feature, which is integral to Peugeot’s steer-by-wire technology, before it spreads across the company’s line-up as all-new models are launched.

