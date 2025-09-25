Peugeot Polygon concept fires starting gun on new 208 and 2008

Peugeot is counting down to a new concept car, the Polygon, which will show the future tech and design direction of its new small cars.

The 208 hatchback and 2008 compact SUV are Peugeot’s best-selling cars but they’re now six-years-old. The Polygon concept will begin the renewal process and it doubles down on ‘Hypersquare’, the yoke-style steering wheel introduced by another concept car – Inception – from 2023.

“This concept car is going to show elements of what could be a B-segment future car for Peugeot,” said Alain Favey, the brand’s CEO, in a call with Auto Express. “Our designers have worked on a lot of very creative ideas that we will share in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Peugeot Polygon concept will preview future models from the French brand, you can still buy new examples from its current line-up via our Buy a Car service, such as a new Peugeot 208 for less than £17,500 or a new Peugeot 2008 for just over £20,000.

Steer-by-wire – which replaces the mechanical link between the steering and front wheels for a digital connection which relies on software to read and translate driver inputs – underpins the Hypersquare approach. It’s an attractive technology because it eliminates components, bringing a cost, packaging and safety benefit, and allows a broad spectrum of variable steering responses. So a steering rack could be set up for super-fast reactions, or minimal inputs could be magnified to ease parking.