The Polestar 6 roadster is still in the firm’s product plans, although the range-topper has been deprioritised in favour of the new 2 saloon and 7 small SUV as the brand looks to shore up its volume ambitions and move beyond 100,000 cars a year sold globally.

The Polestar 6 electric convertible has been talked about since 2022 when it was previewed by the Polestar O2 concept car, and was originally set to hit the road this year, but won’t now be seen before 2029, as entering core big-selling segments takes priority for the brand.

“Polestar 6 will be small volume,” the company’s chief executive Michael Loscheller told Auto Express at a media event in Gothenburg. “We are targeting the big-profit potential of segments and that’s what we should have done in the first place. We are working on 6 as a high-end product.”

“The 6 is still in the plan, but plans can change,” a Polestar insider told Auto Express.

A limited run of 500 LA Concept editions of the car were sold out within weeks of being announced back in 2022, with each secured via a $25,000 deposit. That car was originally scheduled to launch in 2026, ahead of the regular series production version hitting the road as a glamorous drop-top, which sits on a modified version of the Polestar 5 GT’s platform.