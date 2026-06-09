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Unique Porsche 911 creations bring Toy Story 5 to life

Heads up Toy Story collectors - these three special Porsche 911s are heading to auction

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jun 2026
Pixar TS5 x Porsche17

Porsche and Toy Story might not sound like they have much in common, but the German sports car manufacturer has showcased the creativity of its Sonderwunsch (German for “special wishes”) customisation department by revealing three special 911s inspired by the new animated film, Toy Story 5. 

Collaborating with Disney and Pixar, Porsche has made three bespoke 911s inspired by Toy Story’s three main characters, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie. 

This isn’t the first time Porsche has honoured a kids film with a one-off model. In 2022, Porsche made the 911 Sally Carrera Special Edition - referencing the 911-based Sally character in the 2006 Pixar film, Cars. 

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The Sally Special Edition was auctioned for $3.6m (c£2.5m) at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week sale that same year, with the proceeds going to charity. Like that car the three 911s based on Toy Story characters will be sold for charity supporting children and families in need. 

The 911 inspired by Woody is a Carrera T and it’s been painted in a custom colour to mimic the wear of blue jeans - even the denim texture is visible in the paint. Down the side there's a graphic that spells out Woody’s name and there are custom five-spoke wheels with a centre section that looks like it replicates a sheriff’s badge. 

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Inside there’s a red chequered pattern over the yellow leather inserts found on the Sport seats - which is carried over to the backrest shells too, all mimicking Woody’s shirt. The brown leather is deliberately ‘vintage’ according to Porsche to “reference to the toys that  appear worn and used after years of play”. Elsewhere you’ll find a five-star ball graphic on the gearshifter, a cowhide pattern on the floor mats and ‘Ride like the wind’ quote on the door sill. 

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The car chosen for Buzz Lightyear is the track-focused GT3 RS - which is more apt considering the two share gigantic wings. The rear spoiler on the GT3 RS matches Buzz Lightyear’s design with red and white stripes. There’s also Lightyear’s signature green, purple and white space suit colourway along with a ‘Space Ranger’ graphic on the bonnet. Inside you’ll find a roll cage thanks to the optioned Weissach Package, a purple shift knob and ‘To Infinity and Beyond’ script on the door sills. 

Pixar TS5 x Porsche - line-up17

As for Jessie, her character is represented by a 911 Targa 4 GTS. It gains an entirely new paint colour called ‘Jessie White Metallic’ – a white with a pearl overlay – was specially developed as a nod to the character’s pearl buttons on her western shirt. There’s also cobalt blue on the front and rear bumpers and the red Targa top is designed to mimic Jessie’s hat. Inside there’s a bespoke pattern on the upholstery to match Jessie’s outfit and on the door sills yet another catchphrase - ‘Yee-Haw’. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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