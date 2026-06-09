Porsche and Toy Story might not sound like they have much in common, but the German sports car manufacturer has showcased the creativity of its Sonderwunsch (German for “special wishes”) customisation department by revealing three special 911s inspired by the new animated film, Toy Story 5.

Collaborating with Disney and Pixar, Porsche has made three bespoke 911s inspired by Toy Story’s three main characters, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

This isn’t the first time Porsche has honoured a kids film with a one-off model. In 2022, Porsche made the 911 Sally Carrera Special Edition - referencing the 911-based Sally character in the 2006 Pixar film, Cars.

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The Sally Special Edition was auctioned for $3.6m (c£2.5m) at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week sale that same year, with the proceeds going to charity. Like that car the three 911s based on Toy Story characters will be sold for charity supporting children and families in need.

The 911 inspired by Woody is a Carrera T and it’s been painted in a custom colour to mimic the wear of blue jeans - even the denim texture is visible in the paint. Down the side there's a graphic that spells out Woody’s name and there are custom five-spoke wheels with a centre section that looks like it replicates a sheriff’s badge.