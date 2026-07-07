Verdict

The Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is a thrilling sports car that effortlessly blends technical perfection with genuine heart and soul. By combining the visceral, high-revving naturally aspirated engine of the GT3 with an open-top driving experience, it creates a unique machine that imparts a permanent grin on the driver's face. While it demands a huge financial investment, the flawless manual gearbox and razor-sharp handling make it an absolute triumph.

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A Porsche 911 GT3 without a roof? It sounds like a crazy idea on paper. However, what the engineers at Porsche have actually delivered is an absolutely uncompromising lightweight sports car that enthusiastically revs all the way to a staggering 9,000rpm, guaranteeing a permanent grin on the face of anyone lucky enough to drive one.

Strictly speaking, this is a spectacular machine that was never supposed to exist. The GT3 S/C was essentially born from a spontaneous whim of Porsche's development engineers, who decided to try combining the hardcore underpinnings of the GT3 coupé with the bodyshell of a 911 Cabriolet. To ensure that this ambitious open-top project did not betray the fundamental character of a thrilling, lightweight racer, extreme weight-saving measures had to be implemented across the board.

The sheer scale of the diet Porsche has subjected this car to is deeply impressive. The bonnet, wings and doors have all been meticulously crafted from lightweight carbon fibre. The anti-roll bars? They are also entirely made from carbon fibre.