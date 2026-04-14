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New Porsche 911 S/C is a GT3 convertible in all but name

Porsche has finally revealed a true open-top GT3, with a few RS goodies thrown in

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Apr 2026
Porsche 911 SC - front20

The next high-end Porsche 911 variant is here, and it finally offers a combination that loyal customers have been asking for. The new 911 S/C is the first time Porsche has fitted the GT3’s stirring powertrain into a model with a fully electric folding fabric roof. Pricing in the UK has yet to be confirmed, but it should cost from around £200,000.

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Technically, Porsche has offered a drop-top model with a GT3 engine before, but the former 911 Speedster was a limited-run special that came with a manually operated folding roof and chopped-down windscreen. The new S/C, however, has a more practical powered folding arrangement and standard-height windscreen. 

It does have more than a few special elements, though, such as the carbon-fibre doors and front wings borrowed from the desirable 911 S/T, plus standard-fit magnesium wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes. These lightweight elements, plus the carbon-backed bucket seats and lightweight six-speed transmission, help keep the S/C’s weight at just 1,475kg. This is only around 30kg more than the more stripped-out Speedster of the previous generation. 

Porsche 911 SC - rear20

The S/C has a few other bespoke elements, including a black windscreen surround and unique embroidery inside the cabin. It’s also a strict two-seater, with no option for the rear bench as in other 911 Cabriolet models. For a more eccentric look, Porsche is also offering a Street Style Package, which adds in unique colour options plus tartan interior trim and a plywood gearknob. 

Sourcing an engine from the GT3 means the 911 S/C features the well known 4.0-litre flat-six petrol engine combined with a six-speed manual transmission. Peak power is 503bhp, with torque rated at a relatively mild 450Nm. However, thanks to the shortened final drive inside the manual transmission, Porsche claims the S/C will still hit 62mph from rest in just 3.9 seconds. 

It doesn’t just share an engine with the GT3, but its chassis set-up too. This makes the S/C the first open-top Porsche 911 to be fitted with double-wishbone front suspension – a trademark of 992-generation GT3s. The S/C’s ultimate suspension tune is shared with the GT3 Touring, which is designed to excel on the road, rather than the track. 

Porsche won’t limit the number of 911 S/Cs it produces, but it will only sell the car for a limited amount of time, rather than it being a consistent member of the range like a GT3 or Turbo S

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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