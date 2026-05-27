Best air-con cleaners 2026

Not long ago, air-conditioning was an expensive option often only found on high-end luxury cars, but even basic superminis have air-con today.

It needs proper maintenance to keep it in tip-top condition, though. Air-con can trap bad smells such as cigarette smoke and pet odours, and if you haven’t used your air-con much over the winter, trapped moisture can create a stench.

Automotive air-con specialists can clean systems professionally and it’s worth getting your air-con serviced from time to time. But between these specialist visits there are a number of products on the market that can help, from simple sprays that mask odours to those that clean and sanitise the system.

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We gathered together six of the most popular air-con cleaners available and ran each through the ventilation system of a different car, finding a variety of odours and effectiveness, and at a broad mix of prices. But which was the most potent, and what’s the best buy?

How we tested them

We tested our six different air-con cleaners in a variety of different cars, following the manufacturers’ instructions. In every case, this was to start and warm the engine for 10 minutes, then set the air-con to recirculate and press the button on the can to release the spray vapour. Some then suggested leaving the windows down after use.